MMOCoin (MMO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $92.00

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $49,109.08 and approximately $92.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MMOCoin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003734 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000112 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 116,870,909 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,095,196 tokens. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Token Trading

MMOCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MMOCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MMOCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.