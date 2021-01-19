Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 289 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,202 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.32. The stock had a trading volume of 365,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,890. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.76. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The firm has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a PE ratio of 132.90, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,489 shares of company stock worth $26,173,565 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

