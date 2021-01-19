Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 22,403 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 848,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,403 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP owned about 3.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $53,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 148.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 59,659 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 58,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 77.3% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,236 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,530. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $63.23.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

