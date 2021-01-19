Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 10,037 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,037 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,268,000 after acquiring an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,650,000 after acquiring an additional 324,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after acquiring an additional 47,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 781,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

SCHE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.74. 85,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,143,330. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.09.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.