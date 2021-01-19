Mission Wealth Management LP Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $84.35. 420,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,099,630. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

