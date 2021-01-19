Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.82 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

EFG traded down $1.51 on Tuesday, hitting $101.31. 595,551 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

