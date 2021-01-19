Mission Wealth Management LP Has $1.58 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 32,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after acquiring an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

XOM traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 783,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,853,270. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.58. The stock has a market cap of $207.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.