Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter valued at $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ken Vroman sold 4,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.63, for a total value of $693,092.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,831.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total value of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CME traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,381. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.15 and a 200 day moving average of $170.89. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.06.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

