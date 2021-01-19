Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:LMT traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,013,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.
See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).
Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.