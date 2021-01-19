Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,368,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,229,291,000 after acquiring an additional 995,998 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,202,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,580,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT traded down $5.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,013,469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.