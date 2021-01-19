Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 170 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $8,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 17.8% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,890,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,888,000 after acquiring an additional 437,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,344,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,524,000 after acquiring an additional 277,338 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,777,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.90. 561,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,397. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.96.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.08.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

