Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 9,261 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,261 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 72,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 9,557 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. 285,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.36. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.55 and a twelve month high of $83.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.