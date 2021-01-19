Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 8,279 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,336,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,848,000 after buying an additional 1,168,674 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 68.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,813,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,307,000 after purchasing an additional 733,837 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,750,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,464,000 after purchasing an additional 630,079 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,723,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,771,000 after purchasing an additional 238,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.12. 1,034,470 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,016. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $71.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.