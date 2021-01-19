Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,646,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,778 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC owned 0.56% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $33,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 746.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,031,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,753. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $20.50.

