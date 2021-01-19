MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,805.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.17. The company had a trading volume of 30,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,000. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.48 and a 200-day moving average of $117.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $130.52.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.