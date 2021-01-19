MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,202 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $720,302,000 after acquiring an additional 287,026 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $478,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,667,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $218,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,122,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $174,004,000 after acquiring an additional 17,772 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,866,262.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.38. 1,792,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,955,044. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.