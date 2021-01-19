MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $115,000 Investment in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 75.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,404 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 201.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 61.3% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,531 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 13,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Transocean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

NYSE:RIG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.23. 414,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,812,810. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.99 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 12, 2020, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 45 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 28 ultra-deepwater floaters, 14 harsh environment floaters, and 3 midwater floaters.

