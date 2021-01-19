MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $711,000 Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.19. 1,395,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,631,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95. Plug Power Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of -202.91 and a beta of 1.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $704,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 899,390 shares in the company, valued at $63,362,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,490,624 shares of company stock valued at $63,167,793. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLUG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Further Reading: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.