MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Has $2.44 Million Holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.18. 1,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,020. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $89.88 and a 52-week high of $176.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.09.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.