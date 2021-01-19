MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,469 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after buying an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,496,711 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,178,352,000 after purchasing an additional 410,180 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,147,135,000 after purchasing an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares during the period. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,042 shares of company stock valued at $20,844,647 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.07.

DIS stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,674,820. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The stock has a market cap of $311.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.09, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

