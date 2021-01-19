MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $111.24 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $10.40 or 0.00028150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $111.24 million and approximately $416,973.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.00353406 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003677 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001157 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $534.93 or 0.01447601 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,693,597 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.