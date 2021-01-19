MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.18.

NYSE MET opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 86,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

