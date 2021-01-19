Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $32.21

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.21 and traded as high as $40.82. Methode Electronics shares last traded at $40.15, with a volume of 13,935 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.43.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $595,885.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

