Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 335,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
MEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 7,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,280. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.
Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.
In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
