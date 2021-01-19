Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Up 18.3% in December

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 335,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

MEI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 7,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,280. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, CFO Ronald L.G. Tsoumas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $458,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,705,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,706 shares of company stock worth $1,316,026 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 363.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 39,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 30,646 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter worth $222,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the second quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 22.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 31,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.