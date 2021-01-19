Metaverse ETP (ETP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $882,584.00

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded up 10% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market cap of $9.57 million and $882,584.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.58 or 0.03753265 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 219.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 79,678,639 coins and its circulating supply is 79,678,534 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

