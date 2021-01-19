Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) PT Raised to $32.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Roth Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Merus alerts:

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.84. 7,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,900. Merus has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.57 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $8.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 295.98% and a negative return on equity of 78.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the third quarter worth about $333,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.