Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $55.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $942.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mercury General will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCY. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mercury General by 5.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after buying an additional 23,098 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 2.6% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 416,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 349,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury General by 11.8% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 338,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,986,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 317,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,118,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the period. 38.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

