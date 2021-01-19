Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mercer International from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercer International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.58.

NASDAQ:MERC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.36. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.93. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.34 million. Mercer International had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 20,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

