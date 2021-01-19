Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Underperform

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.87.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,440. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 0.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 224,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 8,760 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

