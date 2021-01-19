Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Allied Investment Advisors LLC

Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 3.0% of Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $13,090,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $118.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,452,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,119,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

