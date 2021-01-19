MediShares Achieves Market Cap of $3.55 Million (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One MediShares token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $3.55 million and $573,329.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediShares has traded up 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.00529269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00043179 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,438.09 or 0.03930975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00016162 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00012587 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

