Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Shares Up 1.2%

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCL) rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 130,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 84,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

About Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL)

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides advisory and consulting services related to cannabis cultivation. It offers consulting, application and licensing, cultivation technology, dispensary operations, facility design and training services. The firm products include Nutrients, The Big Tomato and Three A Light.

