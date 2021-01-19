McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Autus Asset Management LLC

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,010 shares during the quarter. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up approximately 1.9% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 200,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth approximately $403,000. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Shares of MKC stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,213. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

