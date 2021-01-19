MBE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,222 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MBE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 4.6% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.55 on Tuesday, reaching $316.41. 23,979,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,674,740. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $319.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $311.84 and its 200-day moving average is $295.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.561 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.