MBE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,467 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. MBE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,473,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSGX traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. 185,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,071. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.89.

