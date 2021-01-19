Maxim Group Boosts First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $200.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) had its price objective raised by Maxim Group to $200.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.06.

NYSE FRC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,950. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $70.06 and a one year high of $166.82. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.77%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 216,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

