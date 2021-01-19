Marten Transport (MRTN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Marten Transport to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MRTN stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.06. Marten Transport has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $17.43.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous None dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $107,817.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP John H. Turner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

