MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Purchased by Hedeker Wealth LLC

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,147,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $59,167,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Shares of MarketAxess stock traded down $9.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $513.24. The stock had a trading volume of 10,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,640. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $556.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $275.49 and a 1 year high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $509.82.

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total transaction of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 over the last ninety days. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.