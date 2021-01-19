Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 888,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,893,000 after purchasing an additional 221,670 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IPG traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.93. 3,931,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,631,455. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.75.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

In related news, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 375,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $8,004,935.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

