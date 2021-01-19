MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Short Interest Down 14.4% in December

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 410,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MMYT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.92. 13,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,460. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average is $20.02.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.94 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company’s revenue was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. UBS Group boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MakeMyTrip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sloane Robinson LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter worth about $505,000. 36.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.