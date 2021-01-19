MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$29.00

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAG. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$29.00 to C$29.50 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from C$22.25 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$26.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$24.68.

Shares of TSE:MAG traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.11. The stock had a trading volume of 162,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,674. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.19. The company has a current ratio of 232.23, a quick ratio of 231.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of C$5.33 and a 1 year high of C$29.24.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04). Analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver Corp. (MAG.TO) news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.88, for a total transaction of C$119,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 194,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,634,749.80. Also, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$707,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 192,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,447,410.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,803 shares of company stock worth $2,173,423.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

