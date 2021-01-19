Maecenas (ART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 56.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Maecenas token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Maecenas has a market cap of $113,168.25 and $2.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Maecenas alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00057862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00526860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005552 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00043302 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.51 or 0.03915288 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00016218 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maecenas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maecenas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.