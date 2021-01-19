LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) PT Set at €440.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €550.00 ($647.06) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €536.00 ($630.59) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €500.00 ($588.24) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €530.00 ($623.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €527.13 ($620.15).

Shares of MC stock traded up €5.70 ($6.71) on Monday, hitting €499.65 ($587.82). The company had a trading volume of 342,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €503.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is €434.52. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a twelve month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a twelve month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

