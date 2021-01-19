Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $8.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities cut shares of Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.91.

Lundin Mining stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company had a trading volume of 68,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $10.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $600.70 million during the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

