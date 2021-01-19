Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.72 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.28. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.45.

Shares of LULU opened at $344.50 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 80.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,720,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,841,113,000 after buying an additional 103,643 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,112,285.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

