Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $67.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

RHI has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

