Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $518,000 in MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MTS Systems Co. (NASDAQ:MTSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTSC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in MTS Systems by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in MTS Systems by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in MTS Systems in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in MTS Systems by 19.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSC shares. Colliers Securities cut shares of MTS Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTS Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MTS Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MTS Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of MTS Systems stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.96. MTS Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $59.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.67. MTS Systems had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.30 million. MTS Systems’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTS Systems Corporation supplies test systems, motion simulators, and precision sensors in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company's Test & Simulation segment offers road simulators and component test systems, vehicle performance test systems, vehicle dynamics simulators, electrical motors and energy recovery systems, tire performance and rolling resistance measurement systems, and moving ground-plane systems and balances.

