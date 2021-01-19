Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.61.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

