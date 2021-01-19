Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,631,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,984,000 after purchasing an additional 165,659 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,877,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,974 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST opened at $14.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.38. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $13.15.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. Also, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.