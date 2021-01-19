Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $598,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,900 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,042,667 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 150,191 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 386.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 890,602 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 39,415 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $30.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.38.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen downgraded American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.