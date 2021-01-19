Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $485,000 Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,673,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 83.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,702,000 after buying an additional 697,215 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.00. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.13.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.57 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

FCF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

